No Multi-Touch, No AT&T 3G For The Google Phone

Google’s phone, the Nexus One, does not have a multi-touch user interface in its browser or maps, and it only offers up AT&T EDGE service, says Tnkgrl Mobile, who played around with one.

Multi-touch is the “pinch” zooming technology that first appeared on the iPhone (on mobile phones, at least) and has since appeared on some other phones like the Palm Pre and HTC Droid Eris.

A software update could eventually add multi-touch support. But it would require a hardware update to support the radio frequency for AT&T’s 3G network, so this is less likely.

Don’t miss: The Real Reason Google Is Getting Into The Mobile Business

Photo: Coryobrien.com



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.