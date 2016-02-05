This domestic violence Super Bowl ad will stop a lot of people in their tracks on game day

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

No More, the domestic violence and sexual assault public awareness campaign, is airing its second-ever Super Bowl ad during the big game on Sunday — and it looks set to stop many viewers in their tracks amid the slew of humorous spots from big brand advertisers.

The ad depicts a text message conversation between two friends, set to the background noise of a typical Super Bowl party.

One of the friends sends photos from the party, while the other — Jess — explains that it’s probably not a good idea to be there herself because “Jake is in one of his moods.”

When her friend asks after Jess’ safety, the other begins to type a reply.

The universal three dots/ellipsis typing symbol keeps popping up on the screen, but Jess never returns her message.

Text appears on the screen: “There are many signs of domestic violence and sexual assault. Learn how to help. Text ‘No more’ to 94543.” People who text the number will receive messages educating them on the common signs of abuse and the steps they can take to help victims.

The 30-second commercial will air during the third-quarter of the game. Air time was donated by the NFL.

No More director Virginia Witt said in a press release: “This PSA [public service announcement] captures how most young people — and many others — use texting to communicate and how sometimes saying a little says a lot. Learning more can empower people to have potentially life-saving conversations and reach out for help. We hope this will be one more step toward the culture change we are seeking around domestic violence and sexual assault.”

The spot follows No More’s debut Super Bowl campaign last year. That hard-hitting commercial was based on a real 911 call in which a woman pretended she was ordering a pizza in order to subtly call for help.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.