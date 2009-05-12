No More Layoffs At Goldman Sachs

Great news for our friends at Goldman Sachs. On Friday, CEO Lloyd Blankfein told investors at the firm’s annual shareholder’s meeting that Goldman does not plan to make further job cuts.



“We have no plans on the horizon for downsizing, but we’ll respond to the environment,” he said. “We don’t feel the pressure to downsize now.”

Late last year Goldman announced it was cutting its workforce by 10%. Those cuts are largely done. Now, apparently, those who remain at the firm can breate a little easier.

