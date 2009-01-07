No More Free Beer At Anheuser-Busch Parks

You know things are bad when there’s no more free beer (considering alcohol is one of the last booming industries right now). Thanks a lot, Anheuser-Busch.



AP: The brewer has stopped giving free samples in hospitality centres at its SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego and its Busch Gardens parks in Tampa and Williamsburg, Va.

Anheuser-Busch Adventure Parks spokesman Fred Jacobs says the free samples had a narrow appeal among park customers.

The brewer plans to build more restaurants and other venues geared toward families with children. Customers can still buy beer at some of the parks’ existing venues.

Out go the employee perks too.

Washington Business Journal: Busch Entertainment has also told employees that they will no longer receive free beer. Previously employees were allowed two cases of free Budweiser beer a month.

More family-friendly appeal? Could it be perhaps because they are also in a ton of debt from their Belgium-based parent company, InBev, is still trying to pay off the $52 billion they paid to acquire Anheuser-Busch?

