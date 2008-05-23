Cheap Flights Gone Forever--And So Are Many Airlines (British Airways Chief)

Willie Walsh, head of British Airways, is not upbeat:



On increased fares and baggage fees: “The industry has no future if it does not price in its costs.”

On cheap fares disappearing for good: “My view is yes.”

On the airline industry’s viability: “This is about whether airlines can survive. If you look at a lot of the low-cost carriers around Europe, a lot of them have not been able to make money when oil was $80 per barrel.”

On British Airways response: “It could be [a rise in] fares, it could be surcharges. Or it could be a combination of both.”

Investors in Delta (DAL), Continental (CAL), United (UAUA), American (AMR) and US Airways (LCC) take note.

