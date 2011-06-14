Find Hot Girls With SceneTap

Facial recognition software isn’t just for security measures anymore, and can now determine which bar to frequent on a Saturday night.



Chicago startup SceneTap is using facial recognition technology to give its users real-time updates of bars in their area. The app tells users where to find the busiest bars, what bar has the most girls or guys, and what specials are being offered.

Users can then post comments on each bar’s SceneTap icon, as well as rank their favourite bars.

SceneTap will install facial recognition cameras at bar entrances to record who is coming in. The software scans a person’s face, eyes nose and facial structure to determine sex and age. The software then keeps track of the amount of people in the bar, their sex and age ranges and posts it so users can pick and choose where they want to go based on the bar statistics.

The information gathered from the cameras isn’t recorded, patrons’ identities are kept anonymous and bar owners don’t have access to the cameras either.

SceneTap joins a list of other applications aiming to help users find social hotspots and potential singles in their area. Belgian beer brewer Stella Artois has an iPhone application similar to SceneTap, allowing users to find bars in their area and what beers are being served, highlighting their brand. Users can filter out bars based on atmosphere and ratings and rate their experiences.

The app uses the iPhone’s GPS, camera, accelerometer and magnetometer to find users and give them directions on how to find local bars.

Dating services have also taken to the iPhone platform. HowAboutWe has launched a location-based app allowing singles to find dates near their homes. Users can filter through singles based on the types of dates they want to have, including grabbing dinner, going to a concert or grabbing a drink at a local watering hole.

For those nights when a person has had too much to drink, feels the need to re-connect with an ex and is tempted by drunk texting, there’s an app that has them covered.

Textalyzer, created by Samantha Deeter, has its users create a “forbidden list” of people they should not be texting while under the influence. When people pull up up their list, they must undergo a series of memory, reflex and concentration tests to prove they are or aren’t drunk. If they fail, the app saves the text message and shows the user it 12 hours later, with the option of letting them send it then.

SceneTap is set to launch next month in Chicago. The company has plans to expand the service to cities around the U.S., including New York, Boston and Las Vegas.

