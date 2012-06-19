No Model Train At Citi (C) This Year

No wonder morale is low at Citigroup (C). In addition to layoffs, a cancelled Christmas party, a horrible year for its stock and disgusting bathrooms, there will not be a model train track installation in the lobby this year:



Bloomberg: A holiday toy-train exhibit that first went on display 21 years ago at the Citigroup centre office tower is nearing the end of the line, derailed by the bank’s cost- cutting.

The lender, which is eliminating 52,000 jobs after getting a $45 billion government bailout, canceled sponsorship of the free show visited by more than 125,000 people a year. It means a savings of about $240,000 for Citigroup Inc.

(via NY Mag)

See Also:

Citi Cancels Christmas

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.