No, Microsoft's New GPS Patent Isn't Racist

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft was recently issued a patent for a pedestrian friendly GPS device that was mysteriously called, the “avoid the ghetto” patent.We’ve searched to figure out who came up with that name, but we couldn’t find an originating source.



Whatever the case may be, the name stuck, and it strikes us as having a racist undertone. Which is absurd, because the patent isn’t racist, it’s actually really useful.

The patent allows Microsoft’s Windows Phone GPS to use a wide range of data to provide walking directions for users.

The quickest route isn’t always the most pleasant, and by analysing certain data about crime rates, construction, and terrain Microsoft is going to give users an option to avoid a lot more than just bad neighborhoods.

