Microsoft's Massive Confusion (MSFT, ATVI)

A somewhat confusing move from Microsoft’s ads-in-video-games unit (MSFT) Massive Entertainment. Massive signed a multi-year deal to serve ads for Activision Blizzard (ATVI), the biggest publisher in the biz.



But don’t expect to see ads in World of Warcraft, or any game for that matter. Massive is providing ads for Activision’s websites, not their games.

And here we thought ads in games was Massive’s raison d’être — ad networks for websites is already an overcrowded field and shrinking.

The new non-deal between Microsoft and Activision is the second curious move by Massive in as many weeks. In November, Massive landed a deal to be the exclusive ad provider for THQ (THQI) games on (Microsoft’s) PC and Xbox 360, but not the PS3. THQ of course simply went elsewhere to find PS3 advertising revenue — the company signed Double Fusion as their exclusive PS3 partner on Monday.

