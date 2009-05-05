New NBC Lineup Leaves "Law and Order" Twisting

NBC made no mention of Law & Order, Chuck and Medium at its upfront presentation Monday morning, leaving the fate of these high-profile series up in the air.

While earlier reports saw NBC renewing Medium, insiders are telling THR and Variety that show will be back, but the network hasn’t decide how many episodes it wants. Meanwhile, NBC said the show was “still in play, but not a lock to return,” according to Variety.

Chuck and Law & Order still look likely to be renewed, particularly the latter as the iconic show would be celebrating its 20th season next year, but the decision won’t be revealed until later this month.

NBC did announce six new series: Trauma, Parenthood, Community, 100 Questions, Day One as well as unexpected addition Mercy, about a group of nurses. It stars Gossip Girl‘s Michelle Trachtenberg and is being exec produced, like many on NBC’s lineup, by a Friday Night Lights vet, in this case Liz Heldens. Day One, meanwhile, will premiere after NBC’s airing of the winter Olympics.

The Peacock gave official renewals to Parks and Recreation, Southland, Heroes and six more episodes of SNL’s Weekend Update Thursday, which, Variety argues, weakened the chances that My Name is Earl, also unmentioned Monday morning, would be renewed, since Thursday’s comedy night schedule may already be filled.

NBC will reveal its full schedule, including additional series pickups on May 19. Until then, we’ll have to keep suffering through the “Save Chuck” campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.