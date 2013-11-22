Here's Why McDonald's Won't Roll Out The McRib Nationwide This Year

The end of every year in a fast foodie’s calendar is usually marked by celebrating the arrival of the fabled McRib, a seasonal offering from McDonald’s. But not this year.

McDonald’s decided to nix national release of the cult favourite: a pork patty, moulded to look like it has rib bones, smothered in barbecue sauce and garnished with pickles and onions.

McDonald’s spokeswoman Tyler Litchenberger said the fast food joint had “other national priorities” this year, according to The AP’s Candice Choi. Those include the company’s new Mighty Wings, which have some fancy ads behind them but not a lot of fanfare otherwise.

Customers can still order the sandwich in a few regional locations like Chicago, Dallas and New York, the AP reported. It’s up to local franchises whether they want to put the on the menu. One diehard even fan generated a McRib locator, making it easy to find the delicacy at a McDonald’s nearest you.

McDonald’s continues to increase limited-time offers and new menu introductions to keep customers interested, but the company has struggled to increase sales since late last year.

