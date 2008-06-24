eBay (EBAY) Still A Buy Despite Outraged Sellers--Jefferies

Has eBay (EBAY) been infuriating its sellers by changing feedback and product-search policies? Yes. But Jefferies thinks this just creates a buying opportunity.

Jefferies has raised its estimates because Q2 listings are showing good short-term momentum and the firm believes EBAY is seeing healthy growth in the U.S. and Germany. Thus, Jefferies thinks EBAY will report solid Q2 results.

Jefferies reiterates BUY on eBay (EBAY).

Meanwhile, don’t miss the video rant from this outraged seller at a recent eBay conference:





