Someone playing 'No Man's Sky' found an amazing tropical paradise

Every single planet in the new space exploration game “No Man’s Sky” is generated by an algorithm, but don’t make the mistake of thinking that means they look dull. Some are peaceful, yet totally empty, and others are teeming with aggressive animal life and beautiful, dense forests.

But one Reddit user found something that hasn’t turned up very often yet: A planet that’s almost entirely covered in a vast ocean.

Called 'Sithlorina,' this planet looks kind of like Earth from space. Hello Games But that all changes once you get a bit closer and realise nearly the entire surface is covered in water. Hello Games There are some small islands peppered with tall trees, but the vast majority of the land seems to be completely submerged. Hello Games See those dark mountains beneath the surface? Hello Games A quick dive underwater reveals them to be covered with a lush carpet of plants. Hello Games And it's just one of the nearly 18 quintillion planets that players can find in 'No Man's Sky,' so you can leave whenever you like and head on to the next one. Hello Games But I'm not really sure why you'd leave. Mai Tais, anyone? Hello Games

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.