A major update is coming to 'No Man's Sky' on PlayStation 4

“No Man’s Sky” is a game all about feeling good vibes while exploring beautiful, algorithmically-generated planets, but it’s tough to feel good vibes when the game doesn’t work.

Thankfully, it sounds like the PlayStation 4 version of the game is getting a pretty significant update soon.

The big update won’t be adding any new content to the game, but it will fix one major issue according the game’s developer Hello Games:

Patch 1.06 fixes 90% of crash issues for PS4 is in testing and will release this week

— Hello Games (@hellogames) August 24, 2016

“No Man’s Sky” on PS4 crashes more than any game should, whether it’s from warping to a new system, flying from one planet to another, or seemingly at random while doing nothing. The game seems to be processing a lot of information at once, so it’s understandable, but still a bummer.

But it sounds like most of those issues will be fixed this week, so that’s great! I haven’t played it in several days because I got kind of bored with it, but I’ll definitely hop back in once the crashing is fixed.

