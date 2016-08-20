The 15 most stunning photos people have taken in 'No Man's Sky'

Tim Mulkerin
No Man's Sky

“No Man’s Sky,” the new space-exploration game for PlayStation 4 and PC, has the biggest in-game world ever created.

In total, there are 18 quintillion planets you can visit — that’s 18 with 18 zeroes.

Since exploration and discovery are such key elements of the game, players are taking to social media to share pictures of their favourite findings, like sci-fi pioneers of alien worlds. Sometimes, those findings are puzzling and bizarre, but many players are just excited to share gorgeous images that stopped them dead in their tracks when they first stumbled across them.

Here are the best of the best, curated from the “No Man’s Sky” subreddit.

Sometimes, the most beautiful planets are those that look like Earth, but are just a little off.

But finding a world that's completely alien in every way is really exciting. Especially when it results in an awesome picture, like this.

In addition to a variety of visual styles for each planet, they each have different climates. The Reddit user who uploaded this image said, 'I died trying to capture this absolute hellscape.' Worth it.

But since these worlds are procedurally generated by an algorithm rather than by hand, finding a gorgeous view like this feels spectacular.

It's really hard to imagine that these worlds are somewhat randomly created, assembled according to a set of invisible rules.

Sometimes, you get a world that looks like something out of 'Jurassic Park.'

And other times, you get something that looks like this.

As you might imagine, the comments on this photo are a stream of endless references to the song 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)' by Eiffel 65, that ol' gem from 1999.

Each world has its own distinct personality, like this one that feels creepy and foreboding.

Compare that world to this one, which feels like something out of a sci-fi western. The only thing missing are the space tumbleweeds.

The person who uploaded this image said, 'Landed my ship, got out, and turned around to my new desktop background.'

That seems to be a common sentiment. The person who uploaded this image said, 'This game is just a wallpaper generator I swear.'

So, while actually exploring space and photographing your findings is probably not something you'll ever be able to do, playing 'No Man's Sky' is pretty close.

And that's plenty exciting, especially since you'll probably be the first person to step foot on every planet you find.

No matter how long you'll play, you'll never see them all.

But, please, keep taking pretty pictures of what you find. We'd love to see them.

