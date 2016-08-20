The 15 most stunning photos people have taken in 'No Man's Sky'

“No Man’s Sky,” the new space-exploration game for PlayStation 4 and PC, has the biggest in-game world ever created.

In total, there are 18 quintillion planets you can visit — that’s 18 with 18 zeroes.

Since exploration and discovery are such key elements of the game, players are taking to social media to share pictures of their favourite findings, like sci-fi pioneers of alien worlds. Sometimes, those findings are puzzling and bizarre, but many players are just excited to share gorgeous images that stopped them dead in their tracks when they first stumbled across them.

Here are the best of the best, curated from the “No Man’s Sky” subreddit.

