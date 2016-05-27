It sounds like one of the most anticipated games of the year has experienced a major setback

“No Man’s Sky,” easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, is reportedly delayed out of its June release date — and it’s currently unclear when the game will finally launch.

Two alleged sources told Kotaku that “No Man’s Sky” will no longer come out on June 21. It might release in July, or possibly even August, or later, on PlayStation 4 and PC.

One of the two Kotaku sources reportedly works at GameStop. The source said GameStop stores were recently told the June 21 release date was “no longer correct and that they should cover it up with a ‘Coming Soon’ label.” Kotaku has images of these messages to back up its claims, so it looks like this delay is the real deal.

“No Man’s Sky” was unveiled two years ago at the annual E3 game conference in Los Angeles. The game was the talk of the show: It promised an infinite procedural universe where players could seamlessly hop from planet to planet, explore every crack and crevice, and discover unique flora and fauna — all without a single loading screen.



With such a massive universe with billions of planets and stars, “No Man’s Sky” promised no two adventures would be alike. It was the ultimate dream for anyone who’s ever wanted to explore the universe in their own personal spaceship.



Even more incredible: This game was somehow pulled off by a tiny development studio in the UK, called Hello Games.

Since that E3, we didn’t hear much actual news about “No Man’s Sky” until early March, when Sony and Hello Games finally announced the June 21 release date for the game. But rumours of this delay, which we believe to be legitimate, should be worrying. If there is indeed a delay so close to launch, hopefully it’s to make minor tweaks and additions to make the game feel more complete, as opposed to fixing any major or fundamental aspects of the game.

We’ve reached out to Sony and Hello Games. Neither company was immediately available to comment.

