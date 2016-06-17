These are the shorts to avoid if you don't want to look like everyone else this summer

It comes as a surprise to absolutely no one that preppy style infiltrates summer wardrobes. No matter how you dress the rest of the year, it always seems to bend toward seaside nautical.

Case in point: the extremely common salmon-coloured shorts that are reminiscent of the East Coast classic Nantucket Reds. They’re not the Reds though, merely pretenders to the throne.

And that would be fine, but there’s a problem: salmon coloured literally everywhere. On every street in every store and restaurant, it’s hard to escape the sight of them, almost always paired with a navy T-shirt for the most basic casual men’s outfit of the summer.

This isn’t a new problem: blogs have been railing against it for years. But it never seems to go away, even though the look has only gotten more tired.

It’s not that salmon shorts are a bad choice — though some would indeed argue that, that’s not what we’re saying here. Instead, we definitely think they’re absolutely fine to wear — they’re just not interesting and they certainly aren’t going to set you apart.

So what can you do instead? Well, don’t go towards jorts or cargo shorts — that’s the wrong direction.

Instead, just wear literally any other colour. Blue, grey, navy, white, olive — the world of short colours is yours, so you should explore a little. You could even wear different fabrics, like linen or oxford shorts.

There’s a whole lot of different colours and types of shorts out there. Don’t stick to salmon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.