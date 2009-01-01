No Mañana for Spanish-Language Newspaper Hoy Nueva York

The free Spanish-language newspaper Hoy Nueva York folded its print publication and fired all but four of its 20 staff members without notice yesterday. Hoy will continue its operations online.



AP via Newsday: Hoy editor Javier Castano said he and his staffers were fired Tuesday without notice from the 31,000-circulation paper, which published Monday through Friday. Castano said falling advertising revenues and the poor economy contributed to the demise of Hoy (pronounced “oi”), which had been in circulation for a decade.

Another Spanish-language paper, 24 Horas – also in New York – went out of business in June.

