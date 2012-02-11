NO JOKE: Herman Cain Will Pitch "7-7-7" Plan To Japan

Herman Cain has a vision for America. And possibly the entire world.

“9-9-9” is going global and it’s starting in Japan.

Seriously.

Cain’s campaign manager Mark Block told The New York Observer’s Hunter Walker yesterday that the former presidential candidate will announce the Japanese version of his tax plan in a column on his website Monday.

So why Japan?

Well, believe it or not, Japan actually has a Tea Party, the Tokyo Tea Party, and it is interested in adapting Cain’s ideas in Asia.

Though based off of Cain’s famous plan, the Japanese version it’s going to be called “7-7-7” instead of “9-9-9” in order to be revenue neutral. Cain apparently met with Japanese leaders at CPAC to discuss the details.

We can hardly wait to hear them.

