No, Jason Kilar's Compensation Package Isn't Close To $100 Million

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar

Photo: rsepulveda

Variety is wrong about the size of Hulu CEO Jason Kilar’s “compensation package,” two sources close to Hulu’s parent companies tells us.



Hulu parent companies Disney, News Corp, and silent partner Comcast are in the process of buying out the company’s other stakeholder, Providence Equity Partners.

During this process, Hulu’s owners will also provide some liquidity to Hulu management, including Jason Kilar.

In a report, Variety says “for Kilar alone, that could mean what a source familiar with his compensation package described in the neighbourhood of $100 million.”

A source close to a Hulu parent company tells us that figure is “way off” – “way high.” A second source confirms this.

