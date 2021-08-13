No jab, no problem: Scott Morrison says employers without mandatory COVID-19 vaccine programs will escape legal action from sick staff

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Employers which do not institute mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff will be protected from legal action, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

Employees who fall ill will not be able to pursue legal action against their employer under workplace health and safety laws.

It is “not reasonable that an employer may feel they have to put some sort of mandate in place”, Morrison said.

Speaking in newly locked down Canberra on Friday afternoon, , Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the latest meeting of National Cabinet discussed new guidance around workplace jab requirements.

The latest Fair Work Ombudsman advice states businesses can mandate the vaccination of their workforce, but the onus will be on employers to prove those protective measures are “lawful and reasonable”.

While experts in workplace law say most reasonable ‘no jab, no work’ mandates would be legally defensible, business leaders and unions have called for further clarity from the Commonwealth.

As businesses pore over the latest guidance and consider their legal requirements, Morrison made it clear that firms which don’t establish mandatory vaccine rules will not be found in breach of workplace health and safety laws.

“What we discussed today was the challenge faced by a business who fears that they may be subject to an action from an employee that becomes ill as a result of COVID, and may bring an action against that employer on the basis that they did not put a mandatory requirement on that workplace,” Morrison said.

In those circumstances, state and territory authorities will provide workplaces with “Statement of Regulation Intent”.

“So a protection can be provided to businesses… that may be concerned that by not putting on a mandatory requirement, that they might otherwise be liable for any action that might be brought against them,” Morrison said.

It is “not reasonable that an employer may feel they have to put some sort of mandate in place to protect themselves potentially from some health and safety laws,” he added.

The announcement speaks to Canberra’s hands-off approach to vaccine mandates.

While the federal government has urged Australians to get vaccinated, the Fair Work Ombudsman has left businesses to determine the legal risks of enforcing their own jab requirements.

And far from providing extra clarity to businesses which want to pursue staff vaccination strategies, Morrison’s Friday announcement will likely give peace of mind to business which do not push for staff vaccination at all.

When a questioned over this apparent incongruity, Morrison said it was important to provide a “remedy” to businesses which fear their decision not to enforce staff vaccination could put them in legal jeopardy.

“What I have advised the states and territories today is through the workplace health and safety regulators, they can take action to prevent that situation,” Morrison said.

“So the small business owner may feel under no compulsion to put a mandatory vaccination program in place.”

The federal government has indicated lockdown measures will become less common once the nation reaches a vaccination rate of 70%.

Just over one in four Australians have now been fully vaccinated, Morrison said.