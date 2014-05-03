Apple Won't Announce The IWatch Or The Apple TV At Its Big Event In June

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook

Bad news if you were hoping for Apple’s newest category defining products to show up next month.

Apple will not announce an iWatch or a new Apple TV at WWDC, its big developers conference on June 2, according to John Paczkowski of Re/code. (Paczkowski has strong Apple sources, so he’s usually right about this kind of stuff.)

The event will focus on Apple’s existing operating systems: iOS for iPhones and iPads and OS X for Mac computers.

As 9to5Mac reported this week, WWDC will focus mostly on OS X, which is expected to get a redesign similar to the one iOS 7 brought to the iPhone last year. iOS 8, the next version of iOS, will have a new fitness app called Healthbook, but not much else in terms of cool new features.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company would release new products throughout 2014. But we’re now in May and there’s still no sign that anything new is coming soon. Apple did release a minor update to the MacBook Air with a slightly faster processor though.

It’s still possible we get some sort of new hardware at WWDC, but it might be a new laptop or desktop if anything happens.

