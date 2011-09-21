No iPhone 5 Coming To T-Mobile This Year, Says T-Mobile CMO

Photo: TMO

The iPhone 5 is not coming to T-Mobile, the company’s CMO told employees at an internal company event.A transcript from the event was leaked to TMO News. (The CMO’s exact quote: “We are not going to get the iPhone 5 this year.”)



Maybe Apple figured it wasn’t worth it because T-Mobile has a small subscriber base, and it could be a part of AT&T in a year or two? Or maybe, Apple was already adding Sprint, so it didn’t think it needed T-Mobile. Whatever the case may be, it’s a bummer for T-Mobile users who want an iPhone.

Via: 9 to 5 Mac

