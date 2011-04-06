No iPhone 5 Coming In June

A mockup of iPhone 5

Photo: Macotakara

Apple will not be releasing the iPhone 5 in June, Jim Dalrymple at The Loop reports.Earlier today a rumour kicked up based on reporting out of Korea that Apple might host a special iPhone 5 event during the last week of June.



Dalyrmple’s sources say the rumour is “completely false.”

