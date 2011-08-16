No iPad 3 This Year -- Report

Photo: Flickr Jeff Wilcox

The iPad 3 will come out in the Spring of 2012, not before, DigiTimes says.This comes after reports that a new iPad might come out in November. This is because the iPad 3 will have the same super-high resolution “retina display” as the iPhone 4, and those bigger, high-resolution screens are proving hard to make at scale for Apple’s suppliers.



Don’t Miss: All The iPad 3 rumours We Know About →

