No iPad 2 Till June?

The iPad 2, originally slated for April, could be delayed until June because of “bottlenecks” with suppliers, 9to5 Mac says, citing a research note.



Apparently Apple made some last-minute changes to the iPad 2 right around the time of the Chinese New Year and there have been bottlenecks since then. If this pans out, Apple might end up announcing it in May and releasing it in June to leave room for the announcement of the new iPhone.

