No IOUs For California Politicians, They're Still Getting Cash

Someone asked us yesterday whether California politicians were among those would would be paid in IOUs now that the state has officially run out of cash.



How foolish we were for even thinking that this was a reasonable question. Of course they’re not!

Here’s the page (via Felix Salmon) which says who gets to keep getting paid in cash. Among the lucky recipients: Schools, public retirees and… legislatures and legislative appointees. Guess they won’t be going hungry while they work to hammer out a deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.