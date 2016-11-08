No idea if you have enough to retire? There's an app for that

Photo: iStock

More than once has accountant and financial advisor Russell Mann opened the door to a new client in a panic.

“Clients come to us with concerns like ‘I don’t know where I am financially at the moment, but I know I have to retire soon. I don’t know if I have enough to retire on and if I have enough to survive 20 years beyond that’,” he said.

However, the low level of financial literacy among Australians had Mann worried. Financial planners are required to present a “statement of advice” to clients, which is a regulated document that details the advice given.

“But the clients would say ‘We don’t actually understand any of that! We just want something simple and easy for us to understand’,” he told Business Insider.

So Mann’s firm then developed graphical reports to make the information easier to digest.

“Clients could then look at ‘here’s where you are’, ‘here’s where you’re tracking’ – and we could track the progress every time we meet. And it was a really detailed modelling system.”

But that didn’t work either.

“They were still getting bamboozled by all the information we gave them,” Mann said. “Again, they said ‘That’s great, but can we just get a snapshot picture as a health check?'”

It was out of this frustration Mann and Markham Collins, from Brisbane firm Collins Mann Private Wealth Management, launched the Nettshell mobile app on Android and iOS this month.

As a tool that provides long-term financial projections, Nettshell claims it is the first Australian app of its kind, among a sea of rivals that assist with day-to-day budget management.

The user enters in a few bits of demographic and personal financial information, then the software generates graphs that instantly show the person’s current financial health, and a prediction of their position in the future.

The makers tout the “Your financial position in a nutshell” graph — or your net worth in a nutshell, from which the name of the app comes — as the killer feature of the app. This one graph reportedly reflects every financial attribute of the user, including superannuation, cash, debt and net position.

Mann told Business Insider that the original intent was to help Baby Boomers check that they had enough to retire on. But after testing with Generation X and Y users, the app proved to be useful for anyone who wanted to reach a certain financial goal – such as saving for a deposit to buy a house.

Optionally, app users can press a button to have their information sent to a financial consultant for professional face-to-face advice. Mann and Collins signed a deal with a major financial institution to kick off a three-month pilot of this follow-up service.

Mann said he hopes Nettshell would spur average Australians into taking control of their financial health and making informed choices.

“We’re hoping that people would download this app to at least to check if they’re okay or if they need help. And if they need help, they have a choice as to whether they get help.”

