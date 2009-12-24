No Graceful Exit For IP Star Leaving Sonnenschein For McDermott

Lateral moves are always a bit awkward — you have to tell your firm you are leaving them for someone who does the exact same work.



It’s the ultimate better deal. The classic “you have a great personality, but he’s much more handsome.”

But a break-up in California is turning particularly strange and ugly.

Sonnenschein’s co-managing partner Yar Chaikovsky told his partners on Monday he is leaving for McDermott, Will & Emery.

The Am Law Daily’s Zach Lowe broke down the events that followed this way:

McDermott issued a press release announcing the switch and Chaikovsky confirmed. Shortly thereafter Chaikovsky’s voicemail message, recorded by someone other than him, said he was on a “leave of absence” from Sonnenschein.

He is still on the Sonnenschein site — pictured is a current screen grab of his bio.

It’s usually uncomfortable when these things happen, and the firm switch is made quickly once an official announcement is made, but, it’s unusual for all parties not to smile through cringed teeth.

Lowe’s story is here; California publication The Recorder has a full report here.

