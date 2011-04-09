No Government Shutdown As President And Republicans Sort Out Last Minute Deal

Photo: AP

Only an hour before last night’s midnight deadline, President Obama, Democrats, and Republicans sorted out a deal to keep the government running.The deal will see the budget for the rest of this year cut by $39 billion. Republicans dropped their opposition to parts of the legislation that would fund Planned Parenthood and NPR.



The deal also includes an annual audit of the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to WSJ.com.

