Update: Big holds for the Democrats, who win in Connecticut (Blumenthal) and West Virgina (Manchin)



Original post: It’s still super early, but we know this… the GOP tidal wave has not materialised yet.

O’Donnell did not win in Delaware, and the Democrats even picked up a seat in the state.

Other races, like Yarmouth in Kentucky, have already broken towards the Democrats.

Granted, the GOP is getting big victories. Rand Paul is a notable winner, and Marco Rubio will win going away in Florida, but there are no huge signs (yet) that it will be a tidal wave. Just a really big night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.