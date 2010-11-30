No, Google Has Not Bought Groupon Yet

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Despite rumours to the contrary, Google has not yet bought Groupon.Faith Merino at Vator.tv reported earlier that Google had paid $2.5 billion for Groupon.



We’ve spoken with a source close to the situation, and our source says no deal is done.

We’re still a few weeks away from a conclusion on this deal.

If it happens, it will be at a much higher price, our source adds.

