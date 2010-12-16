There Will Be No Funeral For Mark Madoff

Instead Mark Madoff’s body will be cremated without funeral services, in accordance with the wishes of his family.



A source told the New York Post, “No services, no viewing. The family doesn’t want a viewing.”

Mark Madoff was never charged with participation in his father’s Ponzi scheme, and had not spoken to him since turning him into the authorities two years ago. However, he was still the target of lawsuits from victims of Bernie Madoff’s crimes.

On Monday, Bernie Madoff’s lawyer said that he would not seek to attend his son’s funeral. It was speculated that the prison authorities would not have allowed him to attend.

A former inmate of Bernie Madoff, John Mancini, also said that Bernie Madoff was angry at his sons for their refusal to forgive him.

