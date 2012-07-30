No Free Food For Yahoos In New York And Santa Monica

Dear New York Yahoos: No lunch for you. Xoxo, MM

Photo: Jolie O’Dell Flickr

New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has bought one of her favourite Google traditions to her new company: free food for employees.There’s only one hitch, though.



Only employees in Yahoo’s Sunnyvale headquarters will get the free stuff.

One Yahoo employee estimates that about 75% of the company’s 12,000-strong workforce is located outside of the headquarters – with huge hubs in Santa Monica and New York.

Got a Yahoo tip? Reach [email protected] or call 646 376 6014.

