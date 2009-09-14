No Foul Play In Death Of Danny Pang

Whenever an accused fraudster who’s out on bail dies suddenly at the age of 42, it’s reasonable to suspect that something might have been amiss.



But, in a statement posted on the website of the Orange County Sherrif’s Department, the coroner said there was no evidence or suspicious of foul play. However they are still waiting on toxicology results, so who knows, somthing could turn up there. We’re not sure if foul play would include suicide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.