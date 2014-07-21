No, Former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney Is Not Going To Lead Apple PR

Apple is looking for a new head of communications, and one name that has popped up is Jay Carney, the former White House spokesperson.

We can say fairly definitively that’s not going to be taking the job. We base this on talking to someone that knows Carney pretty well.

Kara Swisher at Re/code first tossed out his name last week, saying was “being bandied about” for Apple’s PR gig.

Veteran Apple reporter Jim Dalrymple shot down any speculation about Carney joining Apple, saying, “Tim Cook has never even met Jay Carney.”

Dalrymple is never wrong, so that should have been the end of that, but this weekend, Jonathan Allen at Bloomberg reported that Apple was speaking with Carney about the job, citing a friend of Carney. Allen said, “Carney hasn’t made up his mind, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private and no agreement has been reached.”

Well, we talked to our own source familiar with Carney’s mindset and this person says Carney wants to stay in Washington and he’s unlikely to join Apple in California. We’d say it’s 90% certain he doesn’t join Apple.

So, that’s that. Apple’s hunt for a new head of communications continues…

