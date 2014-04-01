Anti-Rob Ford Ad Campaign Touts Mayoral 'Candidates' Who Promise Not To Smoke Crack

Ads have been popping up around Toronto highlighting fake mayoral candidates who say they wouldn’t be nearly as bad as the city’s notorious crack-smoking mayor, Rob Ford.

The joke campaign was created by non-profit organisation No Ford Nation, which is trying to unseat Ford in the upcoming mayoral election. Rethink, the ad agency behind the humorous gay rights ad that poked fun at lugeing during the Sochi Olympics, also worked on the campaign.

Ford, who several months ago admitted to smoking crack cocaine in a “drunken stupor,” lead his challengers in a poll released last week that also declared him the winner of a recent debate.

Check out the ads:







