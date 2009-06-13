No Firefox, But Not Shabby: Apple Claims 11 Million Safari Downloads In 3 Days

Dan Frommer
safari screenshot

Apple says its Safari 4 browser has been downloaded more than 11 million times since releasing it three days ago at its Worldwide Developers Conference. That includes more than 6 million downloads on Microsoft (MSFT) Windows machines.

Many of those downloads were probably done automatically via routine software updates. (Ours were.) And it’s not as big as Mozilla’s Firefox record — 8 million in the first day. But for a browser that most people don’t use as their default, it’s not bad.

