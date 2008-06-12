No Fire Sale For 50 Cent

A New York judge on Tuesday ordered U.S. rapper 50 Cent not to sell the property where a fire destroyed his $2.4 million home and where his ex-girlfriend lived with their son.

State Supreme Court Justice Carol Edmead also ordered the woman, Shaniqua Tompkins, to pay the rapper $4,500 in rent by Friday for staying in the house during its final month, lawyers for both sides said.

Tompkins sued 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, for half of his estate based on an oral agreement the two made early in their decade-long relationship, said Tompkins’ lawyer, Paul Catsandonis.

