No Financial Troubles On St. Barts For Moammar Khadafy's Son

So, we’ve told you a bit about St. Barts. First, the hotel owners thought no one was coming and were reduced to begging their regulars to fly down and please bring friends. Guess it worked because the island was packed over the holidays. And, when an island is packed with rich people they’re going to need entertainment, dammit. And, who better to entertain than Mariah Carey?



That’s what Moammar Khadafy’s second son Saif clearly thought. Remember Saif? He was the guest of honour at Atticus Capital’s Nat Rothschild‘s party in NYC this fall where he talked about investing some of Libya’s $100 billion to bail out US companies .

Saif does not believe in chump change. He paid the Mariah $1 million for a few tunes. Singer Jay-Z was also there—with his wife, Beyonce—but he threw in with Timbaland for free. What gives?

See Also: Wild St. Barts Night For George Soros

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.