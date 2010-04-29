No Filibuster: The Republicans Cave And Financial Reform Will Take A Major Step Forward

Boo! We were hoping tonight would see some great Mr. Smith Goes To Washington theatrics, but no.



Republicans will not keep filibustering as they have been every night. They will agree to a debate, and the expectation is that they will soon cave on agreeing to a final bill.

Evidently there’s still a lot more left to figure out including provisions that deem some banks too big to fail, according to Time’s Jay Newton-Small, but as has been expected for a while, this is going to happen, it’s just a matter of when, and how it looks.

