Google Says No To Facial Recognition Apps For Glass

Google will not allow facial recognition apps for Glass.



The company posted reasons for the decision on Google+:

“As Google has said for several years, we won’t add facial recognition features to our products without having strong privacy protections in place. With that in mind, we won’t be approving any facial recognition Glassware at this time.”

Google is trying to address one of Glass’ biggest obstacles, privacy concerns.

Banning facial recognition apps until it can decide how they will be used is a smart move by the company. There are still many questions surrounding the privacy of Glass users and those around them.

AllThingsD spoke with Google, it said, “our Explorer Program makes users active participants in evolving Glass ahead of a wider consumer launch. In keeping with this approach, we’ve updated our developer policies.”

