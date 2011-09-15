NO FACEBOOK IPO UNTIL LATE 2012

Were you hoping to see a Facebook S-1 this year? An IPO in the first quarter of next year? Well, you don’t have to sit on the edge of your seat any more. FT.com reports that Facebook is likely to go for its IPO at the end of 212, ‘say people familiar with the company.’ Yes, it’s a bit disappointing. We’re going to have to wait a bit longer than we expected … or wanted to.

There is debate as to the current value of Facebook, put anywhere between $67.5 bn (via the recent large block moved by IPG) and just shy of $90 bn (according to transactions on SharesPost). Likewise, there has been plenty of debate as to when the big day would come, with some pretty quirky theories out on the web (including one that links the timing of an S-1 filing to the appearance of COO Sheryl Sandberg at the Business Insider IGNITION conference).

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, seems to want to push off the IPO in order to keep employees focused on their work (instead of a big payday). Additionally, Facebook doesn’t need the capital and can continue to operate comfortably as a private company. Yet, Facebook is still going to have to file with the SEC (by April 2012), as it has more than 500 shareholders.

According to FT.com, a September 2012 IPO is likely.

