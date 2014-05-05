No More Excuses For Being Late: You Can Lodge Your Next Tax Return With A Smartphone

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Simpler tax returns will allow Australians to lodge their annual tax paperwork through a smartphone, tablet or computer web browser.

From 1 July, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will provide an online and substantially pre-prepared tax return for people without complex tax affairs.

Treasurer Joe Hockey say the new MyTax will reduce the time needed to prepare and lodge an income tax return.

Millions of taxpayers will only need to review or change prefilled information before lodging their return. The ATO will prefill tax returns with information provided by other organisations such as banks and employers.

MyTax will have some key differences to the current service. It is fully online, rather than requiring a software download and installation, and is available on mobile devices and it automatically pre-fills information.

Taxpayers will be able to use MyTax if:

they were an Australian resident for the financial year;

they have income only from salary, wages, allowances, bank interest, dividends and/or Australian government payments;

their only deductions are for work-related expenses, expenses related to interest or dividend income, donations and/or the costs of managing their tax affairs;

and the only offsets they want to claim are the senior and pensioner tax offset and/or zone and overseas forces tax offset.

Taxpayers will receive an SMS or email from the ATO advising that MyTax may be right for them.

Taxpayers are ineligible to use MyTax if they have:

business income or losses

rental properties

partnerships or trusts, including managed investment trusts

capital gains or losses

foreign income

lump sum payments

employee share schemes

superannuation income streams and superannuation lump sum payments.

