Lucasfilm officially denies that a digital Carrie Fisher will be in the next 'Star Wars' movies

Lucasfilm Carrie Fisher in 1977’s ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

Lucasfilm is officially shooting down rumours that they will use a digital body double of the late actress Carrie Fisher in future “Star Wars” movies, after her death at age 60 in December 2016.

“We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,” says an official blog post on StarWars.com.

Earlier, Lucasfilm had confirmed that Fisher had already finished shooting her scenes for 2017’s “Episode VIII,” the next film slated for release in the “Star Wars” saga.

But rumours about a digital version of Fisher in other yet-to-be-made Star Wars films were borne out of the most controversial part of 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” where a computer-animated body double of the late Peter Cushing was used so his character Grand Moff Tarkin could play a supporting role in the film.

It should be noted that “Rogue One” also used a digital body double of a younger Carrie Fisher in the final shot of the film, as her character Princess Leia receives the plans for the sinister Death Star megaweapon.

“We’re not planning on doing this digital re-creation extensively from now on,” John Knoll, chief creative officer of ILM and visual effects supervisor on “Rogue One,” told The New York Times. “It just made sense for this particular movie.”

