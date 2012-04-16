The Final Hour Of Trading Last Week Should Disturb Investors

In a note out tonight, BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus makes an interesting observation:



We know that while “dips” were bought in the past, this no longer appears to be the case while the last hour of the day has become a minefield; all 10 sectors turned lower in Friday’s last hour.

Indeed, here’s the intraday S&P 500 chart for last Friday…

Photo: Bloomberg

So yeah, not only did investors not try to rush in, they dumped, and they dumped anything.

One other interesting observation from Greenhaus: There’s been mega selling in the mega-caps.

Pfizer is down 9 days in a row.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

