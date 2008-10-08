No Debate On YouTube: Viewers Watching More Obama Videos, Dislike McCain Clips

Maybe Team McCain can fashion some winning video out of last night’s debate, but they’d better hurry up. After a late-summer rally by the Republicans, Barack Obama is once again pulling away in the YouTube views race. Obama had a huge hit just this Monday alone, when his “Keating Economics” clip generated 1,305,799 views. Scroll horizontally to see how the horse race has played out for the past few months, via TubeMogul:



Just as interesting: The people who are watching McCain’s videos like them less than they did earlier this year. TubeMogul has also been looking at the ratings viewers assign to McCain’s clips; sometime in September (Convention? Palin?) they started liking them much less.

