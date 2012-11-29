New York City Goes A Whole Day Without Shootings Or Stabbings

This New York Daily News cover says it all:



Photo: Abby Rogers/Business Insider

The accompanying article reveals no one was stabbed, shot, or slashed in New York City on Monday — a feat that hasn’t happened in recent memory.

And while encouraging, the lack of violent crimes for a day isn’t exactly surprising.

New York has reported 366 murders so far this year, down about 23 per cent from last year.

“They’re going to come in with the fewest number of murders since about 1960,” NYPD historian Tom Reppetto told the Daily News. “It’s an almost impossible figure, but their programs have been fabulously successful in stopping crime.”

