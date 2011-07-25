No Deal, Seriously?

Photo: S-Square via Flikr

Daily State of the Markets

Monday Morning – July 25, 2011 Good morning. First there was the self-imposed July 22nd deadline for the leaders in Congress to come up with a plan to deal with the debt ceiling and budget deficit.



The thinking was that Congress needed some time in order to get the necessary legislative procedures done before the deadline arrived. Then House Speaker Boehner and Treasury Secretary Geithner made headlines on the Sunday morning news shows with the pronouncement that a deal needed to be reached before the foreign markets opened that evening.

However, both deadlines have now come and gone, leaving investors around the globe wondering (a) if there actually is a deadline, (b) if the parties will bother to find a solution in time, and (c) if we are witnessing another TARP vote moment.

Although everybody who is anybody in Washington has been busy telling us on a daily basis that they will not allow the U.S. to default on its debt, as of this writing, the assurance is beginning to sound a lot like a hollow platitude. From where I sit, I see more of the same on this fine Monday morning. Whereas word was on Friday that Speaker Boehner and the White House were on the verge of announcing an agreement that would cut $3-$4 trillion from the budget and raise some new revenues for the good ‘ol USofA (recall that the NY Times reported as much), this morning our leaders can be found huddling in the safety of their own parties creating yet another round of drafts that their opponents are almost certain to oppose.

So, what is the next step? My guess is that if a deal is not reached in the next day or two, the stock market is going to get the attention of the professional politicians (who all too often appear more concerned with getting re-elected or promoting party politics than doing what is right for the country) in a fashion similar to that seen after the first TARP vote.

While I “get” that this game of brinkmanship is all-important for each party and the President, and that the 2012 elections may be on the line here, what the arguing factions don’t seem to understand is the fragility of the economy at this point in time. You see, I’m of the mind that had the European debt crisis not occurred, the world wouldn’t be so worried about debt. (Yes, debt is a big deal. But the time to deal with it is when the economy has recovered, not when things remain fragile.) I’m of the mind that had Greece not blown up the economy would be growing at a pace greater than it is now. And I’m of the mind that the job market would be improving. However, each new problem/crisis creates more uncertainty, which doesn’t help on any front.

Ben Bernanke’s QE2 was as much about instilling confidence as anything else. Remember, with the American consumer accounting for nearly two-thirds of GDP growth in this country, consumer confidence is everything right about now. It is confidence in the future that pushes folks out the door and to the malls on the weekend. It is confidence that causes small business owners to decide that it is indeed time to expand and to hire some help. And Bernanke & Co. knew full well that if the stock market went up, confidence would follow suit.

However, each and every time something comes along that cause confidence to be shaken, the efforts to get the economy back on track are derailed. Therefore, I see the current debt ceiling debate, which appears to be quickly turning into crisis, and the potential for one of the rating agencies to make a name for themselves by “calling” Washington on their game of finger-pointing and name-calling, as a big problem. And if the stock market needs to tank 1,000 Dow points or so to get the attention of the politicos, well, confidence is likely to go down the drain.

So, my question this morning is simple… No deal, really? What are you guys thinking? In short, somebody in Washington needs to quit worrying about their polls and get this thing done, now.

Turning to this morning… Asian markets fell as the uncertainty over a downgrade in the U.S. is rising. It also doesn’t help that Moody’s cut Greece’s debt rating again, this time to just one notch above default, or that Italian and Spanish yields continue to rise (this is the definition of contagion, by the way). We’re also watching yields in the U.S. with the 10-year currently trading at 3.017% vs. Friday’s close of 2.964% (the

On the Economic front… There is no economic data scheduled for release before the bell today.

Thought for the day… Don’t forget, ego is the real enemy in this game…

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: -1.50% Shanghai: -2.96% Hong Kong: -0.68% Japan: -0.81% France: -0.23% Germany: -0.17% London: -0.20%

Australia: -1.50%

Shanghai: -2.96%

Hong Kong: -0.68%

Japan: -0.81%

France: -0.23%

Germany: -0.17%

London: -0.20%

Crude Oil Futures: -$0.69 to $99.18

Gold: +$14.50 to $1616.00

Dollar: higher against the Yen, Euro and Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 3.017%

Stocks Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: -9.17 Dow Jones Industrial Average: -88 NASDAQ Composite: -11.15

S&P 500: -9.17

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -88

NASDAQ Composite: -11.15

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Calpine (CPN) – BofA/Merrill

Exelon (EXC) – BofA/Merrill

FirstEnergy (FE) – BofA/Merrill

NRG Energy (NRG) – BofA/Merrill

PPL Corp (PPL) – BofA/Merrill

Textron (TXT) – Barclays

Kroger (KR) – Target increased at Credit Suisse, Upgraded at Goldman Sachs

Time Warner (TWC) – Target increased at Credit Suisse

Duke Energy (DUK) – Goldman Sachs

WNS Holding (WNS) – Goldman Sachs

Motorola Solutions (MSI) – Jefferies

Starwood Hotels (HOT) – JMP Securities

Verizon (VZ) – Mentioned positively at Oppenheimer

Owens Corning (OC) – RBC Capital

Rockwell Collins (COL) – RBC Capital

Intuit (INTU) – UBS

Downgrades:

Wisconsin Energy (WEC) – BofA/Merrill

Revlon (REV) – BMO Capital

Pan Am Silver (PAAS) – Canaccord Genuity

Nordic American Tanker (NAT) – Cantor Fitzgerald

Genco Shipping (GNK) – Cantor Fitzgerald

CEMEX (CX) – Citi

Southern Company (SO) – Goldman Sachs

Safeway (SWY) – Goldman Sachs

CSC (CSC) – Goldman Sachs

PepsiCo (PEP) – Goldman Sachs

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) – Estimates cut at Oppenheimer

Thomson Reuters (TRI) – RBC Capital

Earnings Before The Bell

Company

Symbol

EPS Reuters

Estimate BE Aerospace BEAV $0.54 $0.51 Baker Hughes BHI $0.93 $0.91 Eaton ETN $0.97 $0.95 HCA Holdings HCA $0.51 $0.59 Kimberly-Clark KMB $1.18 $1.15 Lorillard LO $2.05 $2.02 Roper Industries ROP $1.08 $0.99 RPM International RPM $0.54 $0.53 Six Flags SIX $0.62 $0.50 Silicon Laboratories SLAB $0.48 $0.46

* Report includes items that make comparisons to the consensus estimate questionable

Long positions in stocks mentioned: none

For more of Mr. Moenning’s thoughts and research, visit TopStockPortfolios.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of TopStockPortfolios and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.