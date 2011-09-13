NO DATA PLAN, NO PROBLEM: This App Offers Unlimited Web Browsing With A Clever Hack

Photo: The Prophet, Flickr

We’re big fans of anything that helps us beat metered data rates, and a new Android app called Smozzy does this in a clever way, reports IntoMobile.Cloning the look and feel of the Android browser, Smozzy sends requests for webpages via SMS. An external server downloads the requested page and all of its images and stylesheets before texting it back to you as an image via MMS.



There you have it — unlimited web browsing over text messaging.

There’s a huge caveat though — Smozzy only works on T-Mobile phones in the US. No word on if we can expect it rolling out to other phones yet.

